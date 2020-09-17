US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras puts fertilizer unit up for sale

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras said on Thursday that it had released a teaser regarding the sale of its stake in fertilizer firm Araucária Nitrogenados S.A. in the state of Parana.

Araucária produces nitrogen fertilizers but its main plant is not currently in operation. The plant's restart will the responsibility of the new buyer, Petrobras said.

