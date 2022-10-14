US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras puts Argentine subsidiary up for sale

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it has put its Argentine subsidiary Petrobras Operaciones SA up for sale, as it looks to "optimize" its assets portfolio.

Petrobras Operaciones holds a 33.6% stake in the Rio Neuquen oilfield, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing, noting that Argentina's YPF SA YPFD.BA and Pampa Energia PAMP.BA are its partners in the asset.

