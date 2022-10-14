Brazil's Petrobras puts Argentine subsidiary up for sale

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA said on Friday it has put its Argentine subsidiary Petrobras Operaciones SA up for sale, as it looks to "optimize" its assets portfolio.

Petrobras Operaciones holds a 33.6% stake in the Rio Neuquen oilfield, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing, noting that Argentina's YPF SA YPFD.BA and Pampa Energia PAMP.BA are its partners in the asset.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

