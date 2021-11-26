Brazil's Petrobras purchases pre-salt oil at auction for $4.5 bln

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras purchased 55.7 million barrels of oil at auction on Friday from government agency PPSA for 25 billion reais ($4.47 billion).

Under Brazilian law, oil companies producing in an oil-producing offshore zone known as the Pre-Salt Polygon must hand over a portion of their production to the PPSA, which auctions off that petroleum to generate government revenue.

In practice, as Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, is the largest producer in the Pre-Salt Polygon, it is largely buying oil that it produced.

The oil was sold in four separate blocks during a virtual auction at Sao Paulo's B3 exchange. France's TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA made unsuccessful bids for all four blocks, while CNODC, a unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), bid unsuccessfully for two of the blocs.

The oil was produced in the Buzios, Sapinhoa, Tupi and Mero fields off Brazil's southeastern coast.

($1 = 5.60 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

