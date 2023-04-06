US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras proposes creation of energy transition board

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

April 06, 2023 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday its management will propose the creation of a new executive board focused on boosting green power as part of a gradual energy transition away from fossil fuels.

CEO Jean Paul Prates appointed Mauricio Tolmasquim to lead the new department, which still needs approval from the firm's board of directors, Petrobras said in a statement.

