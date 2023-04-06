Brazil's Petrobras proposes creation of energy transition board

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday its management will propose the creation of a new executive board focused on boosting green power as part of a gradual energy transition away from fossil fuels.

CEO Jean Paul Prates appointed Mauricio Tolmasquim to lead the new department, which still needs approval from the firm's board of directors, Petrobras said in a statement.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

