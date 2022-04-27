US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.796 mln bpd of oil equivalent in Q1

Roberto Samora Reuters
Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.796 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the first quarter, up 1.1% from the same period the previous year, it said on Wednesday.

Petrobras' crude production came in at 2.231 million barrels per day, 1.6% above the first quarter of 2021.

