Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.796 mln bpd of oil equivalent in Q1
SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA produced 2.796 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the first quarter, up 1.1% from the same period the previous year, it said on Wednesday.
Petrobras' crude production came in at 2.231 million barrels per day, 1.6% above the first quarter of 2021.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)
