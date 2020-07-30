Brazil's Petrobras posts 2.7 bln-real loss despite record exports to China

Adds details

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA on Thursday posted a loss of 2.7 billion reais ($524 million) in the second quarter, hurt by tumbling oil prices despite record export volumes to China.

The result, down from a record quarterly profit R$18.9 billion in the same quarter last year, followed a slump in crude prices to multi-decade lows in April.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the firm is known, said its cash generation, or EBITDA, was 24.99 billion reais in the April to June quarter.

This was ahead of a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 20.9 billion reais, but the figure was boosted by major non-recurring items, namely a court victory in a major tax dispute, the company said. Without one-off items, EBITDA would have come in at 17.7 billion reais, it said.

The swing to a loss illustrates how record exports by Petrobras and fairly steady production levels were not enough to insulate the Rio de Janeiro-based company from the far-reaching effects of the novel coronavirus on the oil industry.

Petrobras said it had been affected by the collapse in oil prices after a failed agreement on production cuts earlier this year by major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia in the OPEC+ grouping.

"Brent prices of $65 per barrel in February tumbled to $19 per barrel in April 2020 due to a 25% contraction in global demand, threatening a sudden halt to cash flow," Roberto Castello Branco said in a letter to investors.

Crude inventories built in the first quarter of the year, when prices were higher, were sold at a discount in the second quarter, contributing R$1.1 billion in losses, the company said.

Sales to China, the destination for 87% of Petrobras oil exports, hit a record in terms of volume in April.

