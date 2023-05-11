Brazil's Petrobras posts 14% profit dip, but beats expectations

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras reported a 14.4% decline in first-quarter net profit, hit by lower oil prices, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday, a result that nevertheless landed ahead of analysts' expectations.

Petrobras reported net profit of 38.16 billion reais ($7.63 billion) during the January to March, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated 31.96 billion reais. ($1 = 5.0033 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland) ((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;)) Keywords: PETROBRAS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.