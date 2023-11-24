Brazil's Petrobras plans to 'revitalize' company with $102 bln investment

By the end of 2024, Petrobras will resume operations at one fertilizer plant and by 2028 is set to complete construction on a second one, marking its return to the sector.

It will also work with firms it leased two of its other fertilizer plants to, helping them regain their profitability.

"Getting back again into fertilizers is not merely a return to the past, but it's looking at the future, as green fertilizers will be products of the future," said Prates.

Investment in fertilizers gained more strategic importance for Brazil and Petrobras after a supply crisis was caused by the war in Ukraine.

The firm also said it will invest $5.2 billion in solar and wind power with an initial focus on onshore plants, while researching the development of offshore wind in Brazil.

When asked whether Petrobras was studying buying back part of the Mataripe refinery, formerly known as Rlam and sold to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala under previous management, Prates said it was a possibility.

"It's a possibility, but this is one of those issues that we can't talk about...", he said, adding that the firm is talking to Mubadala about several matters, but a potential repurchase of the refinery is "not the main thing."

