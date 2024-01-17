News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras plans to finish RNEST refinery's Train 1 expansion in early 2025

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

January 17, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday that it plans to finish expansion works on Train One of its RNEST refinery in the first quarter of 2025.

The oil giant also said works at the second train of the refinery, located in Pernambuco state, are scheduled to start in the second half of this year.

