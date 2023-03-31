Brazil's Petrobras outlines new green goals for strategic plan

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Petrobras' PETR4.SA executive board will emphasize greener goals and partnerships among new proposals its next strategic plan, Brazil's state-run oil company said on Friday.

Petrobras' executives will propose the company increase the decarbonization of operations and place greater emphasis on adapting and improving refineries.

The goals will also stress the combination of renewable raw materials in the development of industrial processes.

The company said it aims for a "fair energy transition" through partnerships and will work to develop greater regionalization "based on production chains and local operating units."

The necessary investments will be financed by operating cash flow and through partnerships, it said.

The announcement follows a Wednesday request from the Brazilian government for the company to reconsider divestment of assets contracted by its former management.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, replied in a securities filing that its incoming management may reconsider its five-year strategic plan but would not revisit asset sales already under contract.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Nayara Figueiredo)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.