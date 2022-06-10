Brazil's Petrobras ordered to halt talks on $1.4 bln Bahia-Terra sale

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it has received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with PetroReconcavo SARECV3.SA and Eneva SA ENEV3.SA for the $1.4 billion sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil giant is formally known, had announced last month it was moving to the negotiation stage of such divestment after selecting the joint binding offer over $1.4 billion made by PetroReconcavo and Eneva.

Petrobras did not immediately disclose specific reasons for the court decision.

"The company will take all applicable legal measures in favor of its interests and those of its investors," Petrobras said in a securities filing, adding that the competitive process complied with all internal rules.

PetroReconvaco would hold a 60% stake and would operate the asset in case of an agreement, with Eneva owning the remaining 40%.

The cluster comprises 28 licenses to operate onshore gas and oil fields located in the state of Bahia. Bahia-Terra's average production in early 2021 was roughly 13,500 barrels per day of oil and 660,000 cubic meters per day of gas.

