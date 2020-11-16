Brazil's Petrobras opens sale process of legacy Marlim oil cluster

Adds details on Marlim

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA announced on Monday in a filing it plans to sell a 50% stake of its legacy fields Marlim, Voador, Marlim Leste e Marlim Sul, at the offshore Marlim oil cluster.

In production since the 1980's in the Campos basin, the giant Marlim cluster has fields producing a total of more than 200,000 barrels per day.

