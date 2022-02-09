US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras oil production slightly rises in Q4

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.704 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter, up 0.8% from the same period the previous year, it said in a Wednesday filing.

By Peter Frontini

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA produced 2.704 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter, up 0.8% from the same period the previous year, it said in a Wednesday filing.

Petrobras' crude production came in at 2.151 million barrels per day, up 0.7% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company attributed the mostly flat performance to scheduled stoppages on high-production platforms and the start of the Buzios field production-sharing agreement, although these factors were partially offset by the ramp-up of the Carioca floating production storage and offloading platform (FPSO).

Last month, Petrobras lowered its 2022-2026 production outlook to reflect production-sharing agreements involving the Atapu and Sepia oilfields.

Exports of oil and derivatives showed a decrease of 17.7% year-on-year to 701 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The oil company sold 463 million bpd of gasoline domestically in the fourth quarter, up 20.1% in annual terms. Domestic diesel sales came in at 790 million bpd, 16.7% higher than the previous year.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese and Karishma Singh)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular