Brazil's Petrobras oil production slightly rises in Q4

By Peter Frontini

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA produced 2.704 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter, up 0.8% from the same period the previous year, it said in a Wednesday filing.

Petrobras' crude production came in at 2.151 million barrels per day, up 0.7% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company attributed the mostly flat performance to scheduled stoppages on high-production platforms and the start of the Buzios field production-sharing agreement, although these factors were partially offset by the ramp-up of the Carioca floating production storage and offloading platform (FPSO).

Last month, Petrobras lowered its 2022-2026 production outlook to reflect production-sharing agreements involving the Atapu and Sepia oilfields.

Exports of oil and derivatives showed a decrease of 17.7% year-on-year to 701 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The oil company sold 463 million bpd of gasoline domestically in the fourth quarter, up 20.1% in annual terms. Domestic diesel sales came in at 790 million bpd, 16.7% higher than the previous year.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese and Karishma Singh)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.