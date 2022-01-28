Brazil's Petrobras, Novonor postpone Braskem share offering

Updates with details, context

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SAconfirmed on Friday it has decided alongside conglomerate Novonor to postpone the sale via a share offering of their stakes in petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA due to inadequate demand and price conditions.

Braskem also confirmed the cancellation of the share sale.

Reuters had first reported on Thursday, citing sources, that the oil giant and Novonor - which is in bankruptcy proceedings - had called off the move after lackluster demand and as Novonor's creditors considered the price offered by investors too low.

"The instability of the capital market conditions resulted, at this moment, in levels of demand and price that are not appropriate for the transaction," Petrobras said in a securities filing.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it still wants to sell its stake but will wait for favourable market conditions, without providing a timeframe.

Petrobras and Novonor decided to jointly sell their preferred shares in Braskem as part of a broader plan to fully divest from the firm.

Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, plans to use the offering proceeds mainly to pay creditors.

For Petrobras, the move is part of its plan to sell assets and reduce debt.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

