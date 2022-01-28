Brazil's Petrobras, Novonor postpone Braskem share offering

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it is psotponing the sale via a share offering of it and conglomerate Novonor's stakes in petrochemichal producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA due to inadequate demand and price conditions.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA - as the company is formally known - reiterated its commitment to sell its Braskem stake as soon as possible given favourable market conditions, without providing a timeframe.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

