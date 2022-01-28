US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras, Novonor postpone Braskem share offering

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it is psotponing the sale via a share offering of it and conglomerate Novonor's stakes in petrochemichal producer Braskem SA due to inadequate demand and price conditions.

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it is psotponing the sale via a share offering of it and conglomerate Novonor's stakes in petrochemichal producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA due to inadequate demand and price conditions.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA - as the company is formally known - reiterated its commitment to sell its Braskem stake as soon as possible given favourable market conditions, without providing a timeframe.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular