Brazil's Petrobras nominates Joelson Falcao as head of exploration and production

February 02, 2023 — 05:34 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it has nominated Joelson Falcao as the head of exploration and production.

The company said in a securities filing that Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates has appointed William Franca as head of refining and natural gas and Claudio Schlosser as head of commercial and logistics.

