Brazil's Petrobras nominates Joelson Falcao as head of exploration and production

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it has nominated Joelson Falcao as the head of exploration and production.

The company said in a securities filing that Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates has appointed William Franca as head of refining and natural gas and Claudio Schlosser as head of commercial and logistics.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Leslie Adler)

