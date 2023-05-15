Brazil's Petrobras mulls acquiring control of Braskem, Folha reports

Adds details, context, share reaction from paragraph 5

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is considering acquiring control of petrochemical firm Braskem BRKM5.SA by buying out its partner Novonor, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Monday.

The report comes after Braskem confirmed last week that controlling shareholder Novonor had received a non-binding offer for the firm from U.S.-based asset manager Apollo APO.N and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Petrobras and Braskem did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Folha said Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates had been floating the idea in "private talks," adding that people close to him said the move would follow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's guidance of increasing state control over strategic companies.

Shares in Braskem extended losses after the news and were down more than 6% in midday trading, among the biggest fallers on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was near flat. Petrobras slipped 2.5%.

The state-run firm holds 47% of Braskem's voting capital, while Novonor has 50.1%. Any sale would need to be approved by Novonor's creditor banks, as its stake in Braskem is pledged as collateral.

