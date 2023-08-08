Brazil's Petrobras meets distributors' requests on diesel, no shortages

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA met diesel supply requests made by distributors in August and requests for September are currently being negotiated, the company said on Tuesday.

In an interview with journalists, the company's Logistics, Marketing and Markets director, Claudio Schlosser, said there was no risk of shortages as the company has produced high volumes. He also said that fuel imports by Petrobras are at levels similar to those previously recorded.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Mark Porter)

