Brazil's Petrobras may change fuel prices next week, says CEO

May 12, 2023 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras may announce an adjustment in fuel prices next week, its chief executive Jean Paul Prates said on Friday.

"There is a chance of a readjustment next week for some fuels, but I'm not going to give a spoiler," Prates said during a press conference on the firm's quarterly results, adding that he will make an announcement on its fuel pricing policy.

