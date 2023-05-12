Brazil's Petrobras may change fuel prices next week, says CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras may announce an adjustment in fuel prices next week, its chief executive Jean Paul Prates said on Friday.

"There is a chance of a readjustment next week for some fuels, but I'm not going to give a spoiler," Prates said during a press conference on the firm's quarterly results, adding that he will make an announcement on its fuel pricing policy.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.