Brazil's Petrobras loses $400 mln court case to Paragon Offshore

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's Petrobras said on Thursday that a Rio de Janeiro state court has ruled against the state-run oil company in a case brought up by drilling contractor Paragon Offshore Nederland BV.

The company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said in a securities filing that the judicial loss was seen at 1.9 billion reais ($398 million), of which 59 million reais were already written down.

Petrobras said it will appeal the ruling.

($1 = 4.7720 reais)

