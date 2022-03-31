Brazil's Petrobras loses $400 mln court case to Paragon Offshore
SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday that a Rio de Janeiro state court has ruled against the state-run oil company in a case brought up by drilling contractor Paragon Offshore Nederland BV.
The company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said in a securities filing that the judicial loss was seen at 1.9 billion reais ($398 million), of which 59 million reais were already written down.
Petrobras said it will appeal the ruling.
($1 = 4.7720 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.