Brazil's Petrobras loses $400 mln court case to Paragon Offshore

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday that a Rio de Janeiro state court has ruled against the state-run oil company in a case brought up by drilling contractor Paragon Offshore Nederland BV.

The company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said in a securities filing that the judicial loss was seen at 1.9 billion reais ($398 million), of which 59 million reais were already written down.

Petrobras said it will appeal the ruling.

($1 = 4.7720 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.