Brazil's Petrobras loses $2 bln tax dispute, will not re-classify potential loss

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has lost an appeal regarding 9 billion reais ($2.14 billion) of disputed taxes dating from 2011 and 2012, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it was not changing how the disputed taxes were classified on its balance sheet.

