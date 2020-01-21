Brazil's Petrobras loses $2 bln tax dispute, will not re-classify potential loss

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras has lost an appeal over 9 billion reais ($2.14 billion) of disputed taxes dating from 2011 and 2012, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it was still not changing how the taxes were classified on its balance sheet.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.