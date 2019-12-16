US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras kicks off sale of BM-P-2 field at Pelotas Basin - filing

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it has started the teaser phase for the sale of its stake in BM-P-2 field at Pelotas Basin in Southern Brazil.

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA said on Monday it has started the teaser phase for the sale of its stake in BM-P-2 field at Pelotas Basin in Southern Brazil.

The company, also known as Petrobras, said in a filing it held a 50% stake in the BM-P-2 field, while France's Total SA TOTF.PA has the remaining 50%. "The divestment will be made together, with the sale of 30% to 65% of the field," it said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular