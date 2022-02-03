US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras interested in bidding for 2 pre-salt blocks

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday it has told the country's energy policy council CNPE that it is interested in exercising its pre-emptive rights to bid for two pre-salt blocks on sale under the permanent offer system.

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it has told the country's energy policy council CNPE that it is interested in exercising its pre-emptive rights to bid for two pre-salt blocks on sale under the permanent offer system.

The blocks, Agua Marinha and Norte de Brava, are both located on Campos basin and are among 11 blocks that the council approved to be put for sale under the system.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular