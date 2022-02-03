Brazil's Petrobras interested in bidding for 2 pre-salt blocks

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it has told the country's energy policy council CNPE that it is interested in exercising its pre-emptive rights to bid for two pre-salt blocks on sale under the permanent offer system.

The blocks, Agua Marinha and Norte de Brava, are both located on Campos basin and are among 11 blocks that the council approved to be put for sale under the system.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.