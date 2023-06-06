Brazil's Petrobras in talks with Unigel for joint green projects

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has begun talks with chemical maker Unigel to explore joint businesses in fertilizers, green hydrogen and low carbon projects.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing it had signed a two-year non disclosure agreement with Unigel and technical analysis would now be conducted on the potential projects.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

