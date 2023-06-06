News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras in talks with Unigel for joint green projects

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

June 06, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has begun talks with chemical maker Unigel to explore joint businesses in fertilizers, green hydrogen and low carbon projects.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing it had signed a two-year non disclosure agreement with Unigel and technical analysis would now be conducted on the potential projects.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.