Brazil's Petrobras idles loss-making fertilizer plant, fires 396 -statement

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, said on Tuesday it will idle a fertilizer plant in Paraná state because it has been consistently losing money since its acquisition in 2013.

Petrobras said in a statement it has been trying to sell the nitrogen fertilizer unit unsuccessfully for more than two years, adding it will fire its 396 employees as a result of the decision. In the 9 months ending in September of 2019, Petrobras said the subsidiary lost 250 million reais ($60.4 million).

($1 = 4.1401 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano )

