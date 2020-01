Brazil's Petrobras idles loss-making fertilizer plant, fires 396 -statement

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras PETR4.SA, said on Tuesday it will idle a fertilizer plant in Paraná state because it has been consistently losing money since its acquisition in 2013.

Petrobras said in a statement it has been trying to sell the nitrogen fertilizer unit unsuccessfully for more than two years, adding it will fire its 396 employees as a result of the decision. In the 9 months ending in September of 2019, Petrobras said the subsidiary lost 250 million reais ($60.4 million).

($1 = 4.1401 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano )

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.