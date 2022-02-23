Brazil's Petrobras hits quarterly profit estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA hit fourth quarter profit estimates, according to a Wednesday evening securities filing, as rising Brent prices drove strong sales figures.

Quarterly net income came in at 31.5 billion reais ($6.29 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 30.5 billion reais.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)

