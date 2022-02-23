Brazil's Petrobras hits quarterly estimates, announces fresh dividend

Adds details on net income, EBITDA, dividends

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras hit fourth quarter profit estimates, according to a Wednesday evening securities filing, as rising Brent prices drove strong sales figures.

Quarterly net income came in at 31.5 billion reais ($6.29 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 30.5 billion reais.

The company, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of 62.9 billion, below the consensus estimate of 68.6 billion reais.

In annual terms, the company posted a net income of 106.7 billion reais, well above analysts' estimate of 74.3 billion reais, though that figure was boosted by over 30 billion reais in one-off items. Annual EBITDA came to 235 billion reais, slightly above the consensus estimate of 230 billion reais.

The firm also announced total payout of 7.773 reais per share in 2021, including a proposed supplementary dividend of 2.861 per share to be deliberated at the next shareholders' meeting in April. Analysts and investors have begun to pay close attention to the firm's dividend payouts, which were paused for years as the company worked to whittle down its debt load.

($1 = 5.01 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo Editing by Chris Reese & Shri Navaratnam)

