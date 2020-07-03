Brazil's Petrobras hires new satellite service to hasten data transmission

US Markets

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras has hired a new satellite service capable of reducing data transmission timing by 75% between the company's platforms and command centers, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is known, said the new technology has been installed in platforms P-68 and P-66 in the Santos basin, the country's massive offshore pre-salt oil field.

Petrobras plans to expand the satellite service to other platforms in Buzios, Lula, Berbigao and Atapu wells.

"The hiring of this satellite service is in line with Petrobras' strategy aimed at reducing costs and raising productivity with the help of digital transformation," the company said in the filing.

