Brazil's Petrobras gets favorable and definitive court decision on PIS/Cofins tax

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has obtained a favorable and definitive court ruling related to PIS/Cofins tax contributions to be recovered as of October 2001.

"The company informs that it is investigating the respective amounts to be recovered, as well as assessing the potential impacts on their financial statements, which will be released in due course," Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil firm is formerly known, said.

