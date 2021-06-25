US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras gets $55 mln from leniency agreement with Technip Brasil

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has received 271.1 million reais ($55 million) in payments from a leniency agreement with Technip Brasil, according to a securities filing on Friday.

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has received 271.1 million reais ($55 million) in payments from a leniency agreement with Technip Brasil, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Petrobras had already received some 578 million reais from the company as part of that arrangement, which is now concluded. In total, Petrobras recovered 6 billion reais from similar agreements Technip other firms, the filing said.

($1 = 4.9222 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular