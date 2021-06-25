Brazil's Petrobras gets $55 mln from leniency agreement with Technip Brasil

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has received 271.1 million reais ($55 million) in payments from a leniency agreement with Technip Brasil, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Petrobras had already received some 578 million reais from the company as part of that arrangement, which is now concluded. In total, Petrobras recovered 6 billion reais from similar agreements Technip other firms, the filing said.

($1 = 4.9222 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

