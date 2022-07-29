Brazil's Petrobras finds natural gas in Colombian exploratory well

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it has discovered natural gas while drilling the Uchuva-1 deep-water exploratory well near the Colombian town of Santa Marta.

The Uchuva-1 well is part of the Tayrona block, which Petrobras has a 44.44% stake in and operates. Ecopetrol SA ECO.CN holds the remaining 55.56%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

