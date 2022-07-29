US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras finds natural gas in Colombian exploratory well

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it has discovered natural gas while drilling the Uchuva-1 deep-water exploratory well near the Colombian town of Santa Marta.

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday it has discovered natural gas while drilling the Uchuva-1 deep-water exploratory well near the Colombian town of Santa Marta.

The Uchuva-1 well is part of the Tayrona block, which Petrobras has a 44.44% stake in and operates. Ecopetrol SA ECO.CN holds the remaining 55.56%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular