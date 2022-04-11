US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras fails to sell Tartaruga oilfield, restarts process

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it has failed to sell its stake in the Tartaruga oilfield after the binding stage was reached, and will now restart the divestment process.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, holds a 25% stake in Tartaruga, an offshore oilfield located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. Maha Energy has the remaining 75% stake and operates the asset.

