Brazil's Petrobras fails to sell Tartaruga oilfield, restarts process

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it has failed to sell its stake in the Tartaruga oilfield after the binding stage was reached, and will now restart the divestment process.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, holds a 25% stake in Tartaruga, an offshore oilfield located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. Maha Energy has the remaining 75% stake and operates the asset.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.