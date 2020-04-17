US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras eyes restart at oil ships hit by coronavirus

Gram Slattery Reuters
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras plans to restart operations in the coming days at two ships used in offshore oil production that suffered coronavirus outbreaks, an executive told journalists during a call on Friday.

Petrobras Exploration and Production Director Carlos Alberto de Oliveira said operations at the Cidade de Santos should restart over the weekend, and operations at the Capixaba, both large ships known as FPSOs, should restart within 10 days.

