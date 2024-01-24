Brazil's Petrobras eyes Jaspe block acquisition

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it had notified the country's energy policy council it would exercise its preferential rights to acquire the Jaspe oil block.

The offshore block, located in the Campos Basin, would be tendered by the country's regulator.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

