News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras eyes Jaspe block acquisition

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

January 24, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it had notified the country's energy policy council it would exercise its preferential rights to acquire the Jaspe oil block.

The offshore block, located in the Campos Basin, would be tendered by the country's regulator.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.