Brazil's Petrobras extends deadline for refineries bids

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA has extended the deadline for companies to make bids for three refineries it is selling, a securities filing showed on Friday.

Potential bidders now have until July 29 to participate in the bidding for Refinaria Abreu e Lima (RNEST) in Pernambuco, Refinaria Presidente Getulio Vargas (REPAR) in Parana and Refinaria Alberto Pasqualini (REFAP) in Rio Grande do Sul, the filing said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by David Goodman )

