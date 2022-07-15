US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras extends deadline for refineries bids

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA has extended the deadline for companies to make bids for three refineries it is selling, a securities filing showed on Friday.

Potential bidders now have until July 29 to participate in the bidding for Refinaria Abreu e Lima (RNEST) in Pernambuco, Refinaria Presidente Getulio Vargas (REPAR) in Parana and Refinaria Alberto Pasqualini (REFAP) in Rio Grande do Sul, the filing said.

