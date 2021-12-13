Brazil's Petrobras expects to sell TBG pipeline unit in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA expects to sign a deal to sell its TBG natural gas pipeline unit next year, Chief Strategy Officer Rafael Chaves said during a presentation to a Rio de Janeiro industry group on Monday.

In August, Reuters reported U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners made a binding offer worth several hundred million dollars for the asset.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)

