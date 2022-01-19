Brazil's Petrobras expects 3R Petroleum's Polo Potiguar bid to go to board this month

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday that it expects a bid from 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA RRRP3.SA for a group of assets known as Polo Potiguar to go to the board this month for consideration.

Petrobras said in August that it was in talks with 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA to sell the refinery and dozens of oil fields in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte for more than $1 billion.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

