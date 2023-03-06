US Markets
Brazil's Petrobras, Equinor to evaluate offshore wind projects

March 06, 2023 — 04:04 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA signed a letter of intent with Norway's Equinor to study the feasibility of seven offshore wind power generation projects along the Brazilian coast, Petrobras said in a statement on Monday.

The studies will assess the technical, economic and environmental feasibility of the projects, which have a potential to generate up to 14.5 gigawatts of electricity.

