Brazil's Petrobras, Equinor to evaluate offshore wind projects

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA signed a letter of intent with Norway's Equinor to study the feasibility of seven offshore wind power generation projects along the Brazilian coast, Petrobras said in a statement on Monday.

The studies will assess the technical, economic and environmental feasibility of the projects, which have a potential to generate up to 14.5 gigawatts of electricity.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

