Brazil's Petrobras ends sale process of Albacora field

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that its executive board approved the ending of sale process of Albacora field.

The company, which was in negotiation with PetroRio SA, said it will maintain ownership of the field, given it was not possible to reach an agreement that "reflects the valuation of the asset" for the firm.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

