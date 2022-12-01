Brazil's Petrobras ends process to sell thermoelectric power plant

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has decided to end the process to sell a thermoelectric power plant in Southern Brazil, it said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the company is popularly known, said it was terminating the sale of its Canoas thermoelectric plant because it did not manage to find appropriate commercial conditions to proceed with the divestiture, "despite all efforts".

The Canoas plant is located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and has an installed capacity of 249 megawatts, running on diesel or natural gas. The firm had put it up for sale in 2020.

The decision to end the process came just days after the transition team for Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked Petrobras to suspend its divestment plan so they could have time to decide which asset sales would go ahead in coming years.

Company representatives, however, did not say if they would accept the request. Petrobras on Wednesday disclosed its five-year strategic plan, with divestments estimated to be between $10 billion and $20 billion from 2023 to 2027.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

