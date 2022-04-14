Brazil's Petrobras elects Jose Mauro Coelho as CEO

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday its board of directors has elected Jose Mauro Coelho as the firm`s chief executive.

Coelho, who will replace retired army general Joaquim Silva e Luna in the job, is set to take office later on Thursday. His term will last for one year.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

