US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras elects Jose Mauro Coelho as CEO

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday its board of directors has elected Jose Mauro Coelho as the firm`s chief executive.

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday its board of directors has elected Jose Mauro Coelho as the firm`s chief executive.

Coelho, who will replace retired army general Joaquim Silva e Luna in the job, is set to take office later on Thursday. His term will last for one year.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular