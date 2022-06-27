Brazil's Petrobras elects Caio Mario Paes de Andrade as new CEO

Recasts with company confirmation

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras on Monday elected Caio Mario Paes de Andrade as its new chief executive, the company said.

Andrade, a former economy ministry official, was also voted onto the company's board ahead of his election as CEO, the company said in a securities filing, a move required under Petrobras bylaws.

Andrade had been tapped by President Jair Bolsonaro last month to run the firm andis set to replace Chief Exploration and Production Officer Fernando Borges, who took over as interim CEO after Jose Mauro Coelho resigned earlier this month.

Andrade will become the fifth leader to take the company's reins under Bolsonaro. Coelho, as well as his two predecessors, were brought down after clashes with Bolsonaro over the company's fuel pricing policy.

(Reporting by Rafaella Barros and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gabriel Araujo and Gram Slattery; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.