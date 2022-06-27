Brazil's Petrobras elects Caio Mario Paes de Andrade as CEO -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Monday has elected Caio Mario Paes de Andrade as its new chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Andrade, a former economy ministry official, was also voted into the company's board ahead of his election as CEO. He had been appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro last month to run the firm.

(Reporting by Rafaella Barros and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

