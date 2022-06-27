US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras elects Caio Mario Paes de Andrade as CEO -sources

Rafaella Barros Reuters
Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

The board of directors of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras on Monday has elected Caio Mario Paes de Andrade as its new chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Andrade, a former economy ministry official, was also voted into the company's board ahead of his election as CEO. He had been appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro last month to run the firm.

