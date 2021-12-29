Brazil's Petrobras dramatically boosts CO2 re-injection

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras significantly increased the amount of carbon dioxide it re-injected into its offshore oilfields in 2021, a major step forward in the firm's emission-reduction goals.

According to a release provided by Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, the company re-injected 6.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide produced in the oil extraction process from January through September, using an advanced method called carbon capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS.

That is equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide re-injected by the firm in all of 2020.

Petrobras described its CCUS program as the world's largest, saying its operations account for 19% of all carbon dioxide re-injected into oilfields using the technology.

The company has re-injected 28.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide since 2008, it said. It has previously announced a goal of reaching 40 million tonnes of CO2 re-injected by 2025.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro and Leticia Fucuchima in Sao Paulo; writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Richard Pullin)

