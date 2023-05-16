Brazil's Petrobras ditches import parity policy for fuel

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

May 16, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo, Marta Nogueira, Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday its executive board has approved a new commercial strategy to set diesel and gasoline prices, ditching its previous import parity policy.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the new strategy will use market references such as the cost of alternative suppliers and the marginal value for Petrobras.

"The commercial strategy is based on competitive prices per sales hub, in balance with national and international markets, taking into account the best alternative accessible to the customers," the oil giant said.

Price adjustments will continue to be made without a defined periodicity, avoiding transferring to domestic prices the volatility of international prices and the foreign exchange rate, Petrobras added.

