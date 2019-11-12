US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras Distribuidora posts 23.9% jump in Q3 net profit -filing

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazilian fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora SA posted a 23.9% rise in third-quarter net profit to 1.34 billion reais ($322 million), a securities filing showed on Tuesday.

BRASILIA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora SA BRDT3.SA posted a 23.9% rise in third-quarter net profit to 1.34 billion reais ($322 million), a securities filing showed on Tuesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 22.2% to 771 million reais, it said.

($1 = 4.15 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular