Brazil's Petrobras Distribuidora posts 23.9% jump in Q3 net profit -filing

BRASILIA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora SA BRDT3.SA posted a 23.9% rise in third-quarter net profit to 1.34 billion reais ($322 million), a securities filing showed on Tuesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 22.2% to 771 million reais, it said.

($1 = 4.15 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely)

