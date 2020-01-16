US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras denies reports of imminent share offering of fuel distributor

Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA has denied media reports that a share offering of its full stake in fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora BRDT3.SA would take place in February, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The company, known as Petrobras, said it has initiated studies for a new share sale involving the fuel distribution company, but has not yet decided on the size and timing of the deal or hired the banks, Brazilian newspapers reported on Thursday.

