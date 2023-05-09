Brazil's Petrobras denies it is talking to Mubadala about Braskem

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said Tuesday that it is not conducting any asset sales in the private market and denied it was in talks with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala investment fund about its stake in the Braskem BRKM5.SA petrochemical company.

Petrobras' statement came after Novonor, also a shareholder in Braskem, on Friday in response to local media reports said it had not received any proposals from potential interested parties for its controlling stake in Braskem.

"Petrobras, in relation to the news reported in the media, informs that it is not conducting any sale operation structuring in the private market and that it does not participate in the negotiations mentioned," the oil company said.

"Additionally, information that the company is discussing a partnership with the Mubadala fund to exchange shares in the Mataripe refinery in Bahia for Braskem shares is not true."

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

