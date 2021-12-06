US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras denies anticipating fuel price decisions

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras repeated on Monday that it does not anticipate any decisions regarding fuel price adjustments, in a response to President Jair Bolsonaro, who said on Sunday that the firm would start lowering fuel prices as early as this week.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that there are no decisions made by its executive pricing committee that the market is not aware of. The oil giant added that it will stick to its current pricing policy, following the normal course of its business.

